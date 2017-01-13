India's SpiceJet agrees to buy up to 205 Boeing jets, worth $22 bln

NEW DELHI Jan 13 India's SpiceJet said on Friday it had agreed to buy up to 205 jets from Boeing , with a firm order of 155 new aircraft and an option for 50 more.

The deal would be worth up to $22 billion at list prices, the company said in a statement. The firm order of 155 737 MAX jets includes 55 planes agreed in an original deal with Boeing in 2014.

Ajay Singh, SpiceJet's chairman, told a news conference in New Delhi that the purchase rights include an option to buy wide-body aircraft for long haul journeys.

