公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 15:33 BJT

Boeing says to deliver India's SpiceJet's first new planes in 2018

NEW DELHI Jan 13 Boeing will deliver the first of the new MAX 737 jets it has agreed to sell Indian airline SpiceJet in the third quarter of 2018, a senior Indian executive at the manufacturer said on Friday.

SpiceJet and Boeing announced an agreement for up to 205 planes on Friday, including a firm order for 100 new planes, 55 from a earlier 2014 deal and purchase rights for 55 more jets.

Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific & India Sales at Boeing, told reporters in New Delhi that the first planes would be with SpiceJet from next year. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Malini Menon)
