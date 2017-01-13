Boeing says to deliver India's SpiceJet's first new planes in 2018

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
NEW DELHI Jan 13 Boeing will deliver the first of the new MAX 737 jets it has agreed to sell Indian airline SpiceJet in the third quarter of 2018, a senior Indian executive at the manufacturer said on Friday.
SpiceJet and Boeing announced an agreement for up to 205 planes on Friday, including a firm order for 100 new planes, 55 from a earlier 2014 deal and purchase rights for 55 more jets.
Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific & India Sales at Boeing, told reporters in New Delhi that the first planes would be with SpiceJet from next year. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products, sending Tembec's shares to a five-year high on Thursday.