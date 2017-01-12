UPDATE 2-India's SpiceJet to seal $10 bln deal with Boeing for 737 jets - sources

* SpiceJet expected to get discount to $10 bln list prices
* Boeing last week posted order for 100 jets from unnamed
customer
* Deal to be boost for Boeing as Airbus wins orders with
Indian rivals
(Adds background of Boeing posting order)
By Anshuman Daga and Tommy Wilkes
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Jan 12 India's SpiceJet
is set to seal an order for at least 90 new 737 jets
from Boeing, two sources said on Thursday, as the
low-cost carrier targets an expansion to tap into the South
Asian nation's booming air travel market.
The announcement for the 737 MAX aircraft - which includes
at least 42 of the narrowbody jets SpiceJet had previously
agreed to buy from Boeing in 2014 - is expected as early as
Friday when SpiceJet's chairman holds a press event in New
Delhi, the sources, who were familiar with the matter, said.
One of the sources said the SpiceJet order could be for as
many as 100 new planes. Boeing last week posted an order for 100
737 MAX jets from an unidentified customer.
The sources declined to be identified ahead of Friday's
press announcement.
An agreement with SpiceJet, which has a current fleet of 40
planes, would be a much-needed boost for Boeing in India, as its
rival Airbus has won record-sized orders with
InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo, India's biggest budget
airline, as well as a recent deal with GoAir.
SpiceJet and Boeing did not respond to requests for comment.
India is the world's fastest growing aviation market and
among the most attractive for planemakers seeking a new wave of
growth. Indian passenger numbers are increasing by more than 20
percent annually thanks to low prices and rising disposable
incomes.
SpiceJet has been in talks with Boeing and Airbus since
2015, and it is expected to have secured a discount from the
roughly $10 billion cost of 90 737 MAX jets based on list
prices. Airlines typically get discounts from list prices when
placing large orders.
Under chairman Ajay Singh, SpiceJet has been rebuilding its
business since almost collapsing after running out of cash in
late 2014.
The airline has grown its market share and returned to
profitability but it remains far smaller than market leader
IndiGo.
Despite soaring passenger numbers, Indian carriers have
struggled to achieve consistent profitability because of fierce
competition, regular price wars and high operating costs.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Tom
Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)