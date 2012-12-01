Boeing union says trying to halt calls for wildcat strike

| New York
New York Dec 1 The union that represents Boeing
Co's engineers said Saturday it is trying to halt efforts
by some of its members to call a one-day, unauthorized strike
next week against the plane maker to protest the slow progress
of labor talks.
Union leaders have circulated a letter "asking members to
ignore the call for a wildcat strike," said Ray Goforth,
executive director of the Society of Professional Engineering
Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) said in an email to Reuters.
"We've also posted such messages on our Facebook page."
The response comes after union members apparently sent
emails from fake accounts calling for a one-day walkout on
Wednesday.
Boeing officials didn't immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Talks between Boeing and SPEEA broke off last week after
Boeing called for a federal mediator, saying the sides remained
far apart even though they have been negotiating since April on
contracts that expired in October. A 60-day extension expired
Nov. 25, opening the door to a strike.
On Friday, the two sides tentatively agreed to resume talks
on Tuesday with a mediator present, provided they could agree on
a venue and the choice of mediator.
The union has balked at a Boeing contract that it says would
cut the growth rate of compensation of professional and
technical employees. Boeing says its latest offer is much
improved over its initial proposal and reflects a tough
competitive environment.
The dispute comes as Boeing is speeding up jet production
from 52 a month, worth about $8 billion at list prices, to about
60 a month by the end of next year. A walkout by the union could
stop production and could cost the company about $400 million a
day at current production rates and prices.
The last strike by SPEEA, in February of 2000, lasted 40
days and came after a mediator failed to resolve differences.
Goforth said those calling for a strike were frustrated with
Boeing "for trying to impose a terrible offer" and impatient
with the plane maker's negotiations tactics.
"They wanted to inflict some economic harm and signal to the
customers and investment community that Boeing is about to
provoke a serious strike."
The union said the one-day strike is not sanctioned by SPEEA
and is not legally protected.
The union also said it had no plans to strike before the
holidays, because Boeing closes its factories for the week
between Christmas and the New Year holiday.
"We don't know whether such an action will happen December
5," Goforth said, because the union doesn't know how widespread
the planning is nor "how many people will heed SPEEA's call to
not participate in this action."
Shares of Boeing edged down 3 cents to $74.09 in Friday
trading.