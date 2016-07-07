UPDATE 3-Boeing slows payments to suppliers as it accelerates cost cutting

(Adds Leeham News report)
By Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
NEW YORK, July 7 Boeing Co is stepping up
efforts to conserve cash, cut costs in its supply chain and trim
inventory of parts in its factories, telling vendors it will
take longer to pay bills, Boeing and aerospace industry
executives said.
Under the new terms, Boeing is taking up to 120 days to pay,
rather than 30 days as in the past, these people said. The new
payment schedules are being rolled out this year.
Boeing also is reducing its factory inventory and is relying
on suppliers to hold parts instead, these people said. The moves
come at a time when investors are closely watching Boeing's cash
flow.
In a statement to Reuters, Boeing confirmed the changes in
payment and inventory terms, saying they were necessary to
compete when airlines want more capable planes at lower prices.
"To align with industry norms" and remain competitive, "we
are in the process of adjusting the payment terms of our large
suppliers," spokeswoman Jessica Kowal said in the statement. "In
most, if not all cases, our new payment terms are in line with
their payment schedules to their own suppliers."
Boeing, which is marking 100 years in business this summer,
and its European rival Airbus earn lower average profit
margins on the airliners they engineer and sell than many of the
companies that supply components for the planes.
The company's operating profit margin averaged 6.9 percent
over the last decade. Airbus's figure was 3.7 percent. United
Technologies Aerospace Systems' comparable margin was
about 16 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"It's in Boeing's DNA to build the best airplanes," Kent
Fisher, vice president of supplier management, said in an
interview. "But what we and suppliers have to recognize is that
we have to shift that dynamic and focus on reducing the cost to
build the airplanes."
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has told investors
he wants to lift Boeing's profit margin to the mid-teens by
2020.
Under a program called Partnering for Success, launched in
2012, Boeing suppliers cut prices 15 percent. Now, executives at
Boeing suppliers say Muilenburg is pushing a renewed round of
cost cutting.
"I was in a meeting with Dennis where he was quite specific
about needing to get continued cost reduction from the
suppliers," said Dave Gitlin, president of United Technologies
Aerospace Systems, one of the world's largest aircraft parts
makers.
Gitlin said UTC did not agree to delayed payment terms
because it was focused on its own cash flow.
But as Boeing searches for savings, he said, "it's accurate
to say that everything is part of the discussion. I think
they're looking under every rock."
Major Boeing supplier Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
said Boeing is seeking a new round of lower prices and changes
in payment terms.
"I cannot say the number, but I would like to satisfy as
much as possible the required cost reduction level from Boeing,"
Shunichi Miyanaga, chief executive of MHI, said in an interview.
On the question of longer payment periods, first reported by
aviation publication Leeham News, he added, "we have not
decided."
$2 BILLION IN SAVINGS
Not all of Boeing's efforts require price reductions. Some
suppliers find cost savings by re-engineering components, a
process Boeing calls "value engineering." Boeing saved $1
billion a year in 2014 and 2015 through these efforts, up from
$60 million in 2012, Kowal said.
"They're very aggressive," Tom Gentile, chief executive of
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, said in an interview about
price reductions.
"But Boeing is as hard on themselves as they are on anyone
else," he added. On a recent tour of Boeing's factories in
Washington state, he said, workers were under pressure to
install new tools, reduce production time and reduce inventory.
Payment terms could be included in a long-term agreement
Spirit is negotiating with Boeing, Gentile said. "There are a
lot of levers to pull," he said.
But many suppliers have already accepted the changes. At a
mid-sized machining shop in Washington state that makes parts
for Boeing, payment terms shifted this spring.
"We went a whole month with no receivables from Boeing,"
said the owner, who asked not to be named because of concern
about damaging relations with Boeing.
When payments resumed, about 10 percent of the company's
annual revenue remained unpaid, he said, adding that Boeing now
pays in 60 days, not 30, and pays twice a month, not weekly.
"We're having to change the way we manage our cash flow and
change the way we pay our suppliers," the owner said. "It is
preventing us from buying equipment."
Boeing said small suppliers in the United States are exempt
from the new payment terms and that it is trying to accommodate
suppliers overseas.
"Boeing did not implement any policy change or action that
would have delayed or missed a contractual payment to large or
small suppliers in April," Kowal said.
Other suppliers also reported changes in Boeing's terms,
along with further price reductions, said Christian Schiller, a
managing director at investment bank Cascadia Capital in Seattle
who works with mid-sized suppliers. The effort has been dubbed
"Partnering for Success 2.0."
"Notwithstanding all the concessions people made on PFS,"
Schiller said, "there's a whole new wave now of all sorts of
other concessions."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Phil Berlowitz)