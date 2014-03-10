版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 11日 星期二 02:51 BJT

Boeing's Muilenburg sees more supplier cost-cut benefits ahead

NEW YORK, March 10 Boeing Co Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said the company's efforts to lower prices it pays suppliers is likely to generate "double-digit" reductions in supply chain costs.

The company is in the "second or third inning" of its "Partnering for Success" cost-cutting program, with "much more opportunity ahead of us than what's been booked so far," he said.

Cost reductions already are flowing through to Boeing's defense and commercial aircraft businesses, Muilenburg said at an investor conference in New York organized by JPMorgan.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐