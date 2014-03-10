Boeing's Muilenburg sees more supplier cost-cut benefits ahead

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
NEW YORK, March 10 Boeing Co Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said the company's efforts to lower prices it pays suppliers is likely to generate "double-digit" reductions in supply chain costs.
The company is in the "second or third inning" of its "Partnering for Success" cost-cutting program, with "much more opportunity ahead of us than what's been booked so far," he said.
Cost reductions already are flowing through to Boeing's defense and commercial aircraft businesses, Muilenburg said at an investor conference in New York organized by JPMorgan.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER