Boeing charge, deadline leave little margin for tanker error

NEW YORK, July 22 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday it is pressing ahead with building aerial refueling
tankers while conducting flight tests, raising concerns about
costs that may arise as Boeing races to deliver the planes on a
tight deadline.
The world's biggest aircraft maker recently found problems
with the fuel system of the KC-46 Pegasus tanker. Final go-ahead
from the U.S. Air Force may not happen until April, leaving just
16 months before it must deliver the first 18 tankers, by August
2017.
"There's no margin for error going forward," said Ken
Herbert, analyst at Canaccord Genuity Inc.
Boeing said last week it would take a $536 million after-tax
charge to redesign and retrofit the first few aircraft it
builds. Boeing typically builds planes during flight tests, but
retrofits can be costly.
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg downplayed the risk
on a conference call, saying the parts of the KC-46 tanker that
it was making were "well understood."
"There's no technology or invention that needs to be
accomplished," he said on a call with analysts and media.
Building the planes now, he added, "allows us to ... have
high confidence in the production program."
The tanker is complex commercial-military hybrid, based on
Boeing's twin-aisle 767 passenger plane. On Tuesday Boeing won
50 firm orders and 50 commitments for 767s from freight carrier
FedEx Corp valued at up to $20 billion at list prices.
Howard Rubel, analyst at Jefferies and Co, noted Boeing is
90 percent finished with testing non-fuel tanker elements, a
stage at which problems are rare. Still, he said, "they're not
naive about the challenge."
Muilenburg said Boeing will fly the first fully outfitted
tanker later this summer.
Despite the tanker charge, Boeing reported earnings on
Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates. Its stock rose 0.6
percent.
Boeing cut its full-year core earnings forecast by 50 cents
a share to between $7.70 and $7.90, but affirmed its forecast of
more than $9 billion in operating cash flow.
Boeing said smooth factory operations had produced higher
margins, particularly in defense, partly offseting the tanker
charges.
The 787 program logged $790 million in additional losses,
but Boeing said the jet will generate cash this year, and start
to trim $27.7 billion in deferred costs when it becomes
profitable as production rises to 12 jets a month in 2016.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Richard Chang)