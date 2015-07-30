Boeing assigns senior executive to oversee military tanker program

NEW YORK, July 30 Boeing Co said on Thursday it had temporarily assigned a top executive to oversee its overbudget KC-46 military aerial refueling tanker program.

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said in a company memo that Scott Fancher, who heads commercial aircraft development, would take on "a special interim assignment to provide senior executive oversight and increased management support to the tanker."

Boeing last week took a $536 million after-tax charge for fuel line problems with the tanker, which is based on an 767 commercial airplane. It was the second such charge for the program. Boeing is due to deliver the first planes to the U.S. Air Force in August 2017.

Boeing said the tanker role is in addition to Fancher's current duties and that Bob Feldmann, program manager of the 777X, would assist as Fancher's deputy in overseeing commercial airplane development.

