Chemical mix-up likely to delay first flight of Boeing tanker-sources

WASHINGTON Aug 4 A chemical mix-up involving
the fuel system of the first fully equipped Boeing Co
KC-46A tanker is likely to delay the first flight of the new
jet, which was planned for September, sources familiar with the
matter said Tuesday.
The incident is the latest setback for Boeing's $49 billion
program to develop new refueling planes for the Air Force. Last
month the company took a $536 million after-tax charge to deal
with unrelated fuel system problems.
Air Force spokesman Ed Gulick said Boeing had informed the
service that a mislabeled solution was mistakenly inserted into
the aircraft's fuel system, which is used both to fuel the
aircraft and refuel other warplanes in mid-flight, during ground
vibration testing.
The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said
the full impact of the incident, which occurred last month, was
unclear.
"Boeing is in the process of auditing all parts of the fuel
system in order to determine which portions of the fuel system
were exposed," Gulick said. "Once it is complete, we'll have a
better idea how this incident will affect the first flight."
Boeing spokesman Chick Ramey said a team was working on "an
emergent issue," but it was not a "design or manufacturing"
problem. "We are currently assessing the potential impact of
this issue on scheduled program activities," he said.
Boeing last week said executive Scott Fancher, who helped
get the 787 commercial airliner program on track, was taking
charge of the tanker program.
The Seattle Times, which first reported the incident on
Friday, said the mishap caused corrosion and damaged the fuel
system of the jet, including a new advanced fuel boom designed
to provide fuel to fighter jets and other warplanes in the air.
Boeing did not comment on those details.
One source familiar with the incident said the fuel tanks
themselves did not appear to be damaged, with the main effect
seen largely on the system's "inner plumbing" of seals and
gaskets.
As late as last month, when the tanker charge was disclosed,
Brigadier General Duke Richardson, the Air Force official in
charge of the program, said he remained optimistic that Boeing
would meet its delivery targets and that the first fully
integrated KC-46A tanker would fly in September, as planned.
Boeing must absorb the additional costs of development of
the program since U.S. government costs are capped at $4.9
billion under a fixed-price contract.
