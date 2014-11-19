US Air Force sees challenges on Boeing KC-46 tanker program

WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Air Force said on
Wednesday it still expects Boeing Co to meet the August
2017 target for delivering 18 new KC-46A refueling planes, but a
number of smaller schedule delays will reduce the program's
margin for dealing with future issues.
Lieutenant General Ellen Pawlikowski, the top uniformed Air
Force acquisition official, told reporters that Boeing expected
to carry out the first flight of the new aerial tanker by the
end of this year, but that was later than expected.
Pawlikowski said Boeing expected to finalize a revamped
overall schedule for the tanker program by February, after a
series of technical and integration challenges in recent months,
but the Air Force still viewed the August 2017 date for
"required assets available," or RAA, as doable.
"As it looks right now, we still believe the RAA date is
achievable," she said. But she said the near-term schedule had
been affected by a recent wiring issue, and overall challenges
with testing and integrating the various systems on the plane.
Those issues were eating up extra time factored into the
program's schedule, and could eventually jeopardize the August
2017 date, if further issues arose, she said.
"If there are additional challenges as they go forward, then
that's going to be harder to overcome and still hold the date,
because you've already used the margin that's out there," she
said.
The Air Force plans to spend $52 billion to develop and buy
179 new 767-based refueling planes from Boeing, which will start
replacing the current fleet of KC-135 tankers that are used to
refuel fighter jets and other warplanes in mid-flight.
The Air Force projects that the cost of the development
program will exceed a $4.9 billion cost cap by about $1 billion,
but the terms of the contract with Boeing mean the company will
be responsible for the added costs.
Boeing has said it remains on track to meet its initial $5.1
billion estimate for developing the new tanker.
