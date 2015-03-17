Boeing KC-46A tanker first flight likely in Q2-US Air Force official

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 17 Boeing Co may not carry out the first flight of its KC-46A refueling plane in April as planned, the U.S. Air Force general in charge of the program said on Tuesday, but the first flight was likely sometime in the second quarter.
Brigadier General Duke Richardson, program executive officer for tankers, said he was not comfortable saying the first flight would occur in April as planned. He said he hoped it could happen in the second quarter, although there was still some risk it could also miss that date. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company