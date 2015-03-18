版本:
U.S. Air Force sees 1st Boeing tanker flight in summer, not April

WASHINGTON, March 18 Boeing Co is now expected to carry out the first flight of its KC-46A refueling tanker "later on in the summer," instead of April, as initially planned, Air Force Secretary Deborah James told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.

James blamed the delay on testing and integration challenges with the new plane.

On Tuesday, the Air Force general who heads the program said he expected the first flight sometime in the second quarter but that there was some risk it could slip further.

