U.S. Air Force says Boeing will delay delivery of KC-46 tankers

NEW YORK May 27 The U.S. Air Force and Boeing Co announced on Friday a delay in delivering an initial batch of KC-46 aerial refueling tankers.

The first group of 18 tankers made from modified Boeing 767 jetliners will be delivered by January 2018, rather than August 17, as previously planned. The Air Force said the planes will also have some operational limitations. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Diane Craft)