UPDATE 1-Boeing, aerospace manufacturers back U.S. tax overhaul

(Adds detail about Trump position on tax plan)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90
other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the
U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed
last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will
make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was among those who
signed a letter to Republican and Democratic leaders in the U.S.
House and Senate that was dated Friday and due to be released
publicly on Tuesday, according to the Aerospace Industries
Association (AIA).
The support comes as congressional Republicans are
developing measures to alter the U.S. tax system, a task they
plan to tackle after addressing healthcare, according to several
people familiar with the matter.
"We urge you to enact legislation that modernizes our tax
system, allows America's businesses to better compete in the
global marketplace and encourages job creation and innovation in
the United States," said the AIA letter, also signed by the
group's CEO, David Melcher.
The changes are based on a blueprint released in June by
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, a Texas
Republican.
Among its key elements, Brady's proposal would cut the U.S.
corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, permit
immediate deductions for capital investment and introduce a
border adjustment tax system that would tax imports into the
United States but not tax revenue generated by exports out of
the country.
The push on taxes by aerospace companies comes as they face
some uncertainty under the administration of President Donald
Trump.
The new president lost no time in publicly pressing Boeing
and Lockheed Martin Corp to lower costs on planes bought
by the U.S. government. As they source parts and sell many of
their products overseas, aerospace companies also stand to
suffer if Trump's aggressive trade policies cause friction with
other countries.
Trump has voiced support for the tax reform plan, and spoke
favorably about a border tax. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
later said Trump had not endorsed the House Republicans'
specific border adjustment tax plan.
Drafters of the plan say a tax on imports would increase the
value of the dollar, helping offset the cost of imports to U.S.
manufacturers by giving them more purchasing power. A stronger
dollar would, however, make U.S. goods more expensive for
foreign buyers.
Boeing's Muilenburg is AIA chairman this year and was joined
in signing the letter by Raytheon Co CEO and AIA vice
chairman Thomas Kennedy.
Other companies involved in aerospace manufacturing also
signed, including Lockheed Martin, General Electric Co,
Northrop Grumman Corp, Honeywell International Inc
, Rockwell Collins Inc, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
, General Dynamics Corp, Harris Corp,
International Business Machines Corp and L3 Technologies
Inc.
The signatures were gathered at a supplier meeting in
Seattle last week, Boeing said. AIA said it has more than 330
members.
Boeing shares were trading at $178.89 in the afternoon on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby and Phil
Berlowitz)