公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 6日 星期六 05:46 BJT

State lawmakers nix bill linking aerospace tax breaks to Boeing jobs

SEATTLE Feb 5 Washington state lawmakers voted down a bill on Friday that would have linked $8.9 billion in state aerospace industry tax breaks to Boeing Co employment levels. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Leslie Adler)

