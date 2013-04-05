版本:
Boeing sets final 787 Dreamliner test flight for Friday

NEW YORK, April 5 Boeing Co said it plans to make a test flight later on Friday with its 787 Dreamliner jet, aimed at returning the grounded plane to service after more than two months on the ground.

Boeing said the flight is scheduled to depart around 11 a.m. PDT (1800 GMT) and last about two hours. The time is subject to change, it said. The flight would gather data for the Federal Aviation Administration to help show that a new battery system on the plane is safe from the risk of fire or overheating.
