Boeing proposes mediation in talks with engineers union

Nov 29 Boeing Co said on Thursday it proposed engaging a federal mediator in contract talks with the union that represents its engineers, citing significant differences on pay and benefits.

"We hope the expertise of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service can help move the two sides toward a resolution," Boeing said in a statement.

Contracts with the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) union, which represents professional engineers and technical workers at the plane maker, expired in October.

