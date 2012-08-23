REFILE-Engineers union alleges Boeing violated labor law

Aug 23 Boeing Co's second-largest union,
the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace
(SPEEA), said it had filed a complaint against the planemaker,
alleging it had violated labor law during an employee
orientation meeting.
A statement posted on the SPEEA's Internet site late on
Wednesday said the complaint had been filed with the National
Labor Relations board, an independent body that investigates
unfair labor practices.
It said union representatives heard Boeing officials tell
new employees they were prohibited from making negative comments
about their employment. The union said any bid to curb
discussion violated federal law as such discussions were
protected by the National Labor Relations Act.
Boeing was not immediately available for comment outside
normal business hours.
SPEEA represents more than 25,000 engineers at Boeing and
other aerospace plants in the United States.
The union made its allegations as it negotiates new
contracts with Boeing for 23,000 engineers and technical
workers. The existing contracts expire in October and Boeing has
yet to present its new offer to the union, SPEEA said.