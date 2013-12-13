版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 13日 星期五 08:22 BJT

Boeing, machinists meet for third day on 777X jetliner

NEW YORK Dec 12 Boeing Co met on Thursday with machinist union leaders on a labor contract offer that could bring the company's new 777X jetliner factory to Washington state.

It was the third meeting in as many days. On Wednesday, International Association of Machinists District 751 President Tom Wroblewski gave a contract proposal to Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner.

Talks on a labor deal broke off last month after the machinists voted to reject Boeing's contract offer by a 2-1 margin. After the vote Boeing sought bids from more than a dozen states interested in hosting the new 777X factory.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐