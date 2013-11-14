UPDATE 2-Boeing machinists reject labor deal on 777X by 67 percent

* Boeing says it will open bidding on 777X work
* Union members cheer as "no" vote announced
By Alwyn Scott and Jonathan Kaminsky
SEATTLE, Nov 13 Boeing Co machinists
soundly rejected a new labor contract on Wednesday that would
have let them build the company's newest jetliner in Washington,
a historic decision that could forever alter the course of
Boeing's 97-year presence in the state.
The 31,000 International Association of Machinists members
voted by a 67 percent margin against a deal that would secure an
estimated 20 years of work building Boeing's 777X jet, but that
would have terminated their pension plan and raised their
healthcare costs.
The decision means Boeing will consider building the 777X in
non-union U.S. states or in Japan.
A crowd of more than 100 people erupted in cheers when the
vote was announced amid a charged atmosphere at the union's main
hall in Seattle.
The vote means Boeing will look for other locations to build
the 777X, the only jet it is likely to develop in the next 15
years. Even though workers gave up their chance for jobs, they
considered the giveaways in the contract too grave to accept.
Boeing "overreached," said Kathy Cummings, a Washington
State Labor Council official.
Boeing swiftly issued a statement saying it had sought to
strike a balance between its desire to build the jet in the
state and to get what it termed a competitive cost structure.
"We are very disappointed in the outcome of the union vote,"
Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner said in
the statement.
"Without the terms of this contract extension, we're left
with no choice but to open the process competitively and pursue
all options for the 777X."