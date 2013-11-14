Boeing machinists reject labor deal on 777X by 67 percent vote

SEATTLE Nov 13 Boeing Co machinists
soundly rejected a labor contract on Wednesday that would have
let them build the company's newest jet in Washington, a
historic decision that could forever alter the course of
Boeing's 97-year presence in the state.
The 31,000 International Association of Machinists members
voted by a 67 percent margin against a deal that would secure an
estimated 20 years of work building Boeing's 777X jetliner, but
that would have terminated their pension plan and raised their
healthcare costs.
The decision means Boeing may consider building the 777X in
non-union U.S. states or in Japan.