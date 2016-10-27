版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:54 BJT

UPS places $5.3 bln order for 14 Boeing 747 cargo jets

NEW YORK Oct 27 United Parcel Service Inc said on Thursday it ordered 14 Boeing 747-8 cargo jets, a deal worth $5.3 billion at list prices that potentially breathes new life into an aircraft Boeing had warned it might cancel.

The UPS order, which includes options for 14 more of the hump-backed planes, suggests the freight company sees an upturn in air cargo after years of anemic growth. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

