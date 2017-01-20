South Carolina Boeing workers to vote on union representation-IAM

Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.

About 2,850 employees at Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina, would hold a secret-ballot union election to address issues including "subjective raises, inconsistent scheduling policies and a lack of respect on the shop floor," the machinists union said.

The NLRB referees disputes between employers and employees and also supervises union elections. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)