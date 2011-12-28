D.Boerse, NYSE extend merger deadline to sway Europe

* D.Boerse, NYSE extend deadline from Dec. 31
* Commission set for merger decision by Feb. 9
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Dec 28 Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext have extended the deadline for
completion of their planned merger to March 31 next year as they
seek to convince European regulators to back the $9 billion
deal.
The exchanges, which agreed the merger on Feb. 14, told the
Securities and Exchange Commission last week they were
exercising their right to extend the initial termination
deadline of Dec.31 2011.
The extension came after months of frantic lobbying by the
merger partners as they try to convince European anti-trust
authorities in Brussels to approve the combination -- the last
hurdle to the deal.
European authorities are fearful the merged entity would
have a monopoly in European futures and options and have sought
remedies from the exchanges, which between them have over 90
percent of European trading, to address this concern.
The exchanges offered concessions in November, including
spinning-off parts of NYSE's futures trading business and
offering open-access to D.Boerse's clearing unit to rival
exchanges.
But these were rejected by European officials, prompting
further concessions two weeks ago and an assurance last week
that derivatives trading fees would be capped for three years
after the deal.
But European regulators last week showed no signs of buying
these arguments, fuelling speculation the exchanges would look
to bypass the anti-trust team and focus their lobbying on
competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia.
The exchanges are likely to make a case for why their deal
to create a pan-European exchange operator -- and the world's
largest -- would be good for the European Union at a time when
the continent is in financial crisis.
Both sets of exchange shareholders and the U.S. anti-trust
authority have approved the deal so the European Commission is
the last major hurdle for what would be the largest exchange
merger in history.
The Commission is scheduled to decide whether to approve
the merger by Feb. 9 but Almunia said last week a decision on
the deal was possible by the end of January.