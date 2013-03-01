UPDATE 3-New York investigating BofA for mortgages-filing

By Rick Rothacker and Karen Freifeld
Feb 28 Bank of America Corp said in a
securities filing on Thursday that the New York State Attorney
General was investigating the bank over its purchase,
securitization and underwriting of home loans.
The bank, the second-largest in the United States, is the
third known to be targeted by the New York attorney general's
office over how banks bundled mortgage loans into securities
during the housing boom.
Bank of America said in the filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission that it was cooperating with the
investigation. A bank spokesman declined to comment.
James Freedland, a spokesman for New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman, did not return a call and an email seeking
comment.
Bank of America has been working to put its mortgage-related
troubles behind it after sustaining more than $40 billion in
losses from its home loan business since the financial crisis.
Most of those losses stemmed from its 2008 purchase of
Countrywide Financial, once the largest U.S. subprime mortgage
lender.
Schneiderman is co-chair of a working group created by the
Obama administration in January 2012 to go after wrongdoing in
mortgage securities that led to the financial crisis.
Schneiderman filed a civil fraud case against JPMorgan Chase
& Co in October over mortgage-backed securities
originated and sold by Bear Stearns. The lawsuit accused Bear of
a "systematic abandonment of underwriting guidelines."
In November, he filed a similar lawsuit against Swiss bank
Credit Suisse Group AG.
Creating and packaging defective loans for sale to investors
helped cause the housing bubble and subsequent collapse.
The New York attorney general's office also has another case
pending against Bank of America. In 2010, then-New York attorney
general Andrew Cuomo filed a lawsuit against the bank and its
former chief executive Ken Lewis over the acquisition of Merrill
Lynch during the financial crisis.
Bank of America disclosed the latest investigation in its
annual 10-k filing with the SEC. In the filing, the bank said it
could sustain up to $3.1 billion in legal losses beyond the
amount for which it has reserved. That was up from a possible
loss above legal reserves of $2.8 billion at the end of the
third quarter.