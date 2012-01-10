UPDATE 2-BofA prunes senior ranks in Asia investment banking - sources

* Michael Cho, co-head of M&A, Asia ex-Japan leaves - source
* Some 15 of 75 Asia investment banking MDs out - sources
* Bank to pool analysts, associates - sources
* MDs normally most experienced and expensive
By Alex Frew McMillan and Michael Flaherty
HONG KONG, Jan 10 Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, is
cutting around a fifth of its managing directors across its Asia
investment banking division, sources said on Monday, in a bid to
cut costs as the outlook sours in a once-booming region.
Foreign banks in Asia stepped up their cost cutting in the
latter part of last year and are now moving up the experience
chain to prune positions and units seen as too expensive in the
current environment.
Some 15 of BofA's 75 Asia managing directors in that unit
will be gone by end-March through early retirement, transfer or
the standard pink slip, according to three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter. Among the departures is managing
director Michael Cho, a veteran Merrill Lynch Asia M&A banker.
Headhunters interviewed by Reuters said the bank's reduction
in its ranks of managing directors in Asia was a
deeper-than-usual cull of senior bankers, but reflects the broad
challenges the investment banking industry faces.
"That sounds like carnage," said Richard Broadhurst, who
runs Hong Kong-based Initiative Recruitment.
TOP TITLE
Cho was the co-head of mergers and acquisitions in Asia
ex-Japan, Australia and India and was appointed to the role in
May 2009. His departure would represent one of the most senior
Asia Pacific investment bankers to leave his post since the
region wide cuts began in the fall.
Dow Jones first reported Cho's departure on Monday.
Cho could not immediately be reached for comment. Cho's
co-head, Zhang Xiuping, will remain with BofA, the source said.
In a unique move, BofA is putting some of its analysts and
associates - typically the youngest and newest members of a bank
- into a general pool rather than assign them to a specific
team, the sources said. This would allow the bank to set these
younger bankers to any urgent and fee-producing work for any
part of the business, rather than have them wait for their unit
to see better demand.
Managing director is the top title attained at most
investment banks, and in good years guarantees pay of $1-$3
million, including bonus. The title is earned for years of hard
work or a shorter period of significant fee in-take.
But in leaner times or during a business restructuring or
repositioning, MDs are targeted as the most expensive employees
and the quickest way to reduce a significant cost. MDs who are
not directly involved with client relationships that bring in
revenue are usually the first to go.
BofA began its round of investment banking cuts in Asia on
Monday, said the sources, who did not want to be identified as
they were not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.
The move is consistent with what BofA is doing globally as
it aims to streamline the corporate and investment banking
businesses and reduce costs wherever it can. The cost cutting
initiative, known as "New BAC", targets the reduction of 30,000
jobs, the bank has previously disclosed.
Asia's rapid economic growth allowed the region to avoid
some of the large lay-off rounds triggered in the United States
and Europe by the financial crisis. The region now, though, has
shown that it's no longer spared from such moves.
Large banks across the world have outlined plans to cut more
than 125,000 jobs this year, according to a Reuters tally.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley fired
analysts and brokers at their Australian operations on Monday as
part of global job cuts, said two sources with direct knowledge
of the cuts.
BofA kicked off its Asia cost cutting late last year,
focusing on its Global Banking and Markets division, laying off
bankers in the sales and trading, fixed income and commodities
trading desks.
The latest round targets the investment banking business in
the region, or mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital
markets, said the sources.
Bank of America, which has around 6,000 employees across
Asia, declined to comment.
BofA shares have slumped to around $6 each from more than
$15 a year ago and almost $55 five years ago.
Separately, the bank has named Graham Seaton as head of its
Asia Pacific prime brokerage, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters and confirmed by BofA spokesman Mark Tsang.
Seaton, who joined BofA in 1999, will be based in Hong Kong
and report to Brian Canniffe, head of Asia Pacific Financing and
Futures, and Soofian Zuberi, head of Asia Pacific Global Markets
Sales & Structuring.