Four-strong team of debt capital mkt bankers quits BofA - sources

HONG KONG, March 9 A team of four debt capital markets origination bankers has quit Bank of America Merrill Lynch, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

K.J. Kim, who was responsible for Southeast Asia, Jimmy Choi, who was in charge of high-yield debt, and Leonard Ng, a vice-president in Hong Kong, have resigned, together with a junior banker, one source confirmed.

The bank could have further departures from its team of more than 20 debt bankers in Asia-Pacific, with at least two more debt bankers in talks, according to two sources.

Michael Luk, who has since joined ANZ, brought the bankers to BofA Merrill, the investment banking arm of Bank of America Corp.