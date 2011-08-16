BofA in talks to sell investments to Blackstone-FT

LONDON Aug 16 Bank of America is in exclusive
talks to sell the bulk of Merrill Lynch's boom-time real estate
investments to Blackstone (BX.N) for up to $1 billion (607
million pounds), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The sale is still weeks away and would comprise between
$800 million and $1 billion of unwanted property investments in
Europe, the United States and South America, according to the
newspaper, which cited people familiar with the matter.
The sale is part of the U.S. bank's wider efforts to
dispose of non-core assets as it tries to clear up its balance
sheet and bolster capital ratios.
The talks could still fail to result in a deal, according
to the article.
The portfolio includes a collection of real estate debt and
equity positions across different countries, ranging from
non-performing loans in Italy to shopping centres in Germany
and a Brazilian housing developer.
BofA agreed to sell its Canadian credit cards business on
Monday to TD Bank (TD.TO) and pledged to sell its UK and Irish
card units. [ID:nN1E77E04A]
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)