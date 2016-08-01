版本:
BofA warns of impact if Brexit uncertainty continues

Aug 1 Bank of America Corp said its business, results and operational model could be adversely affected if economic volatility stemming from Britain's vote to exit the European Union continues.

The Brexit vote has introduced "complexities and variables" in calculating fair values of certain businesses, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday. (bit.ly/2asYWBI)

BofA, whose UK exposure is concentrated in multinational corporations and sovereign clients, said net exposure to the UK totaled $56.31 billion as of June 30. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

