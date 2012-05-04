REFILE-BofA could pay millions to ex-Merrill Lynch brokers - WSJ

May 3 The Wall Street Journal said Bank of
America Corp could end up paying hundreds of millions of
dollars in a settlement following talks with lawyers
representing more than 1,000 former Merrill Lynch & Co brokers,
who left the brokerage firm after BofA acquired it in 2009.
The brokers claim they are owed deferred compensation as a
result of the deal. The paper said an arbitration ruling
ordering the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank to pay more
than $11 million to two former brokers with related complaints
had boosted their claims.
People with knowledge of the matter said that the claims
total hundreds of millions of dollars, noting that the
settlement talks were at a preliminary stage.
More than 100 of the former BofA brokers alleged in their
arbitration proceedings that BofA planned to cheat them of
deferred compensation worth between tens of thousands and
several million dollars, the Journal said.
BofA spokesman Bill Halldin said in an emailed statement:
"We believe these claims are without merit and are
continuing to defend against these claims.
"Financial advisors who received stock awards understood
that they would forfeit any unvested stock if they decided to
leave the firm, like other employees who voluntarily terminate
their employment. Merrill Lynch's acquisition by Bank of America
alone didn't trigger any change to that as an acquisition by
itself does not provide any basis for these type of claims."