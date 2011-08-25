RPT-DEALTALK-Bank of America's CCB stake faces tough sell

(Repeats story first filed Thursday with no change to text)

* BofA's CCB discount may need to exceed the 14.3 pct last time

* China bank valuations at record lows

* Limited list of buyers poses challenge for BofA

* BofA-Merrill banking team will want piece of the action

By Kelvin Soh and Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Aug 25 Bank of America faces the grim prospect of selling its China Construction Bank stake at a steep discount, in a bad market, with a limited set of obvious buyers.

Despite that outlook, BofA is expected to unload part of the stake soon after next week's lock-up expires, given the bank's capital needs and its falling, single-digit share price.

With roughly half of its $17 billion plus holding up for grabs, the size of the block alone in a market like this presents a challenge.

The timing isn't pretty, as BofA will need to show a bargain price for an institutional lot that is very skittish right now, just as CCB and other Chinese banks are trading at record low valuations.

"If they're given a bit of flexibility, then they might want to wait a bit for markets to go up. The timing is not ideal at all," said Todd Martin, Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

CCB shares are down 27 percent this year, lagging the broader market's 15 percent drop and a 23 percent fall in the Hang Seng Composite Index of 13 financial companies .

BofA used the newly acquired Merrill Lynch investment banking team and UBS in the $2.8 billion chunk of CCB it sold in January 2009.

When BofA sold a $7.3 billion CCB tranche in May 2009, it did so through a private sale, meaning the Merrill team could not technically get league table credit for handling the deal -- causing some jabs from rivals and a bit of internal friction at the time.

BofA hired star Asia equity capital markets banker Matthew Koder from UBS this year. Whenever the bank sells it's CCB stake, the expectation from industry insiders is that Koder will want his team's name on that trade.

The bank could elect to sell part of the holding to a consortium of buyers, and part through the stock market.

Several names have been thrown into the ring as potential buyers of the CCB stake this time around. Aside from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds like the Kuwait Investment Authority, there are the usual suspects of China Life and Singapore state fund Temasek Holdings .

Any interested party is likely to look at the 14 percent discount BofA offered in the May 2009 selldown as a yardstick, said Kevin Chan, head of China and Hong Kong financial research at CLSA.

Even with that discount, buyers may be hard to come by.

The three buyers who purchased the $7.3 billion stake that May can hardly be counted on this time around. The easiest trade is to sell the stake to a consortium or one or several large funds. If that doesn't work, standard fund investors are called.

Indeed, hedge fund sources say they have received calls from BofA to gauge interest in the CCB stake.

In the end, BofA may or may not sell. Some in the market point out, however, that outside factors play a role in the bank's decision.

"It's all up to the U.S. regulators now," said Steven Chan, an analyst at MF Global in Hong Kong. "When the U.S. regulators want to see the banks' money capital adequacy ratio is when Bank of America has to sell."

If BofA sells the maximum 13.56 billion shares to keep a 5 percent stake, it would pocket almost $8 billion if the same 14 percent discount it used in 2009 is applied. This means BofA stands to make a profit of at least $3 billion on the sale .

BofA in Hong Kong referred questions on CCB to its office in New York, which wasn't immediately available for comment on this article after working hours.

QUIET IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Middle East sovereign wealth funds, approached earlier this month about the CCB stake, appear to be un-interested, say industry sources. (To read a Reuters story on the approach, click on ).

Aside from it being a holy month in the region, when many professionals are away, Middle East sovereign wealth funds have China exposure already, with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) being cornerstone investors in Agricultural Bank of China's $22 billion IPO last year.

One source said that with China banks expected to raise money through rights offerings next year, the Mid-east funds may want to save their money.

China Life , the world's most valuable insurer, and Singapore state fund Temasek stepped in together with rainmaker Fang Fenglei's Hopu Investment Management to buy the CCB shares in May 2009.

This time around, all three are unlikely buyers, with China Life grappling with restructuring problems, Temasek having just sold some CCB shares in July, and Hopu winding down after Fang and his two co-founders parted ways this year.

China's other major life insurer Ping An has its own banking unit and owns more than half of Shenzhen Development Bank, and is not considering any more mega deals, its spokesman Richard Sheng said on Wednesday.

"It's a very big chunk of shares, and BofA will be very hard-pressed to find buyers for so many shares if they choose to sell it as a block deal," said Alexander Lee, an analyst at DBS-Vickers in Hong Kong. (Editing by Michael Flaherty)