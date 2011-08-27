Bank of America may sell CCB shares by next week-report

BEIJING Aug 27 The Bank of America is
"completing plans" to sell over half of its shares in the China
Construction Bank , with a group of Asian and Middle
Eastern sovereign wealth funds negotiating to buy, the New York
Times reported on Saturday.
The report, citing two unnamed "officials" briefed about the
negotiations, added to signs that a sale of a large chunk of
Bank of America's stake in the Chinese bank, the world's No. 2
by market value, is imminent.
"A consortium of sovereign wealth funds in Asia and the
Middle East as well as several private equity firms are in
negotiations with bankers and could close a deal by early next
week," said the New York Times report.
"While Bank of America plans to sell at least half of its 10
percent stake in the Chinese bank, it is willing to unload much
more than that for the right price," the report said, citing the
unnamed officials.
Investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N)
(BRKb.N) moved this week to invest $5 billion in the Bank of
America last week, the largest bank by assets in the United
States, as a signal of confidence.
Bank of America is expected to unload part of the stake soon
after a lock-up expires next week, given the bank's capital
needs and its falling, single-digit share price.
Potential buyers of the CCB stake this time around could
include the Kuwait Investment Authority, as well as China Life
and Singapore state fund Temasek Holdings .
This week, CCB dismissed concerns about rising bad debts and
said its relationship with the Bank of America remains strong
despite talk that its U.S. partner may sell part of its stake.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ed Lane)