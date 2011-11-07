UPDATE 1-BofA considers further stake sale in CCB - report

* Bank of America cut its holdings in half in August

* Sales restrictions remain on 2 billion shares (Adds details on sales restrictions, updates stock prices)

Nov 7 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) may further reduce its stake in China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)(601939.SS), a Chinese newspaper reported on Monday, after the U.S. company cut its holding by half in August.

Bank of America officials contacted CCB over the weekend to say that the company was weighing the sale of part of its remaining stake to boost its capital, the South China Morning Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America and CCB officials declined to comment.

In August, Bank of America sold about half its 10 percent stake in CCB, raising about $8.3 billion. [ID:nASA02QZI]. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank's remaining stake is worth about $9.2 billion based on CCB's current market value.

As of Sept. 30, Bank of America owned 12.5 billion CCB shares, about a 5 percent stake, according to its latest quarterly filing. Of those shares, 10.5 billion are classified as available for sale, while the remaining 2 billion have sales restrictions until August 2013.

Bank of America "remains a significant shareholder in CCB and intends to continue the important long-term strategic alliance," the filing said. Bank of America first invested in CCB in 2005.

CCB's Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 2.9 percent, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 0.8 percent. In afternoon trading, Bank of America shares were down 2 percent at $6.36.