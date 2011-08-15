UPDATE 4-BofA to exit Canada, Europe credit card business

* TD Bank to buy Bank of America Canada card portfolio
* Sale at "modest premium" to $8.6 bln portfolio, TD says
* Bank of America shares up 8.3 percent
By Joe Rauch and Cameron French
CHARLOTTE, N.C./TORONTO, Aug 15 Eager to shed
assets and rebuild its battered capital base, Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N) said on Monday it plans to sell its $8.6 billion
Canadian credit card portfolio to TD Bank Group (TD.TO).
The bank also wants to exit its United Kingdom and Ireland
card businesses, but has yet to decide whether to sell or wind
down those operations, said bank spokesman Jerry Dubrowski.
The sale comes just a week after investors hammered the
bank's stock amid fears it may need to raise money by offering
new shares to help absorb billions in legal and credit costs
stemming from its 2008 purchase of Countrywide Financial Corp.
Bank of America shares have lost roughly half their value
so far this year, and dropped 12 percent last week, including a
20 percent fall at the start of the week.
The stock made up some lost ground on Monday, and was last
trading up 8.3 percent at $7.79 on the New York Stock exchange.
Other bank shares rose too.
The bank said the deal should result in a modest increase
in its core capital levels, a sentiment echoed by analysts and
investors.
"Each of these sales is a small piece or step, but once
they're done, this could add up to a big impact," said
Guggenheim Securities LLC analyst Marty Mosby.
Bank of America has lost more than $22 billion in its
consumer mortgage division in the last four quarters. It agreed
in June to pay $8.5 billion to mortgage securities investors
and is fighting numerous lawsuits challenging the settlement
and other mortgage issues.
The bank said the sale was not a reaction to analyst
estimates over the last week that it would need to raise
capital to absorb those losses. It did not disclose the value
of the transaction.
SELLING ASSETS
Analysts said Bank of America was likely to continue
selling similar pieces of its loan portfolio, which have had a
small impact on its bottom line, but may still be attractive to
outside bidders.
"Selling these types of assets makes the most sense," said
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc analyst Jefferson Harralson.
"Buyers are looking for these kinds of non real estate-related
loans."
Last week, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan told investors
the bank has sold 23 businesses and assets over the last six
quarters. Those sales have generated $30 billion in proceeds
for the bank, according to the bank.
The sales ranged from a large portion of the bank's stake
in BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, to
Balboa Insurance, which provides foreclosure insurance.
Earlier this summer, Bank of America sold a $1 billion
portfolio, or 500,000 accounts, of its credit card portfolio to
Regions Financial Corp (RF.N). [ID:nN06291950]
It also agreed to sell its Spanish card business, and sold
a small UK business lending portfolio to Barclays (BARC.L).
For TD Bank, the deal will add Canada's fourth largest
credit card portfolio to its books. Bank executives project
that it will add $8.5 billion in card balances, said TD Canada
Trust Chief Executive Tim Hockey.
It also makes TD one of the top two card issuers in Canada,
alongside perennial leader Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(CM.TO), and gives TD a portfolio of higher-margin loans at a
time when consumer lending in Canada is expected to stall.
TD has been a laggard in credit cards since it bought
Canada Trust in 2000 and was forced, under rules at the time,
to sell Canada Trust's card portfolio.
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said the planned
acquisition was a good move for TD and "should provide for very
strong risk-adjusted returns upon integration".
TD, Canada's second-largest bank, has been on the
acquisition trail in the United States following the 2008
financial crisis. It made a string of small retail bank
acquisitions in 2009 and 2010, and recently closed a $6.3
billion takeover of auto lender Chrysler Financial.
TD's Toronto-listed shares, which are up 3.5 percent on the
year, were last trading 1.3 percent higher at C$76.89, while
its New York-listed stock climbed 2.2 percent to $78.20.
(Additional reporting by David Henry in New York and Pav
Jordan in Toronto. Editing by Robert MacMillan and Knut
Engelmann)