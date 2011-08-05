Delaware to intervene in BoA $8.5 bln pact

* Delaware AG to intervene next week--lawyer
* New York AG has criticized the deal
* Both AGs have on-going mortgage probes
By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Aug 5 A day after New York's attorney
general called Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) $8.5 billion
mortgage-backed securities settlement "unfair" and
"inadequate", another state attorney general hinted he may also
oppose the deal.
Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden plans on filing a
motion to intervene next week, said an attorney from his office
on Friday.
The attorney, Ian McConnel, said after a court hearing in
the BofA case that, like the New York attorney general, his
office had a duty to protect the marketplace. He also said that
Delaware pension funds may be holding notes that are subject to
the deal.
"We're also very interested in understanding our own
exposure to the notes," said McConnel.
In late June, BofA settled an eight-month dispute with
outside investors who bought Countrywide Financial Corp
mortgage bonds.
The investors -- including Pacific Investment Management
Co, or PIMCO, and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) -- requested the bank
repurchase toxic home loans that comprised a series of
mortgage-backed securities.
BofA, the investors and securities trustee Bank of New York
Mellon (BK.N) agreed to an $8.5 billion settlement that applies
to all investors in nearly all Countrywide Financial-created
mortgage bonds, but the deal must be approved by a New York
court.
Supporters and potential objectors to the deal met Friday
in New York State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick's
courtroom in Manhattan to address the timing for investors to
object and when they may be able to receive discovery.
The hearing came a day after New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said in court papers that the proposed settlement
was "both procedurally and substantively flawed."
Schneiderman also made claims against Bank of New York
Mellon for breaching its fiduciary duty to investors in the
trusts. A spokesman of the bank called the claims "baseless"
and "outrageous."
Schendierman and Biden, both Democrats, have ongoing
investigations into the mortgage system. Earlier this year,
Schneiderman requested information from at least seven banks
related to their mortgage practices. He has also sought
information from bond insurers and banks that served as
trustees in mortgage securitization deals.
Schneiderman has also emerged as a key figure in settlement
negotiations between a coalition of federal and state
regulators and banks over their allegedly shoddy foreclosure
practices. He has said that any settlement should not give the
banks a broad release from future liability.
Meanwhile, Biden is investigating the Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, an electronic-lien registry created by
the mortgage banking industry, which has been accused of sloppy
record keeping. MERS has said it's cooperating with the
investigation.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Bernard Orr)