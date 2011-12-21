UPDATE 1-BofA close to settling DOJ probe of Countrywide - report

Dec 20 Bank of America Corp is close to settling a U.S. Justice Department probe into whether its unit Countrywide Financial violated fair lending practices, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the discussions.

A deal may be announced as early as this week and will include money to compensate Countrywide customers, the agency said.

BofA had bought subprime lender Countrywide at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

Bank of America spokesman Dan Frahm told Reuters that no settlement has been announced and he can't comment on the report at this stage.

DOJ and BofA did not comment on the development to Bloomberg. DOJ could not immediately be reached by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.