U.S. Fed asks BofA to list contingency plan - WSJ

BRIEF-Facebook to extend bereavement leave to 20 days for employees to grieve immediate family - COO Sheryl Sandberg
* Facebook extending bereavement leave to give employees more time to grieve, recover and will now provide paid family leave - COO
Sept 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve has asked Bank of America Corp to show what measures it could take if business conditions worsen, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.
BofA executives recently responded to the unusual request from the Federal Reserve with a list of options that includes the issuance of a separate class of shares tied to the performance of its Merrill Lynch securities unit, the people told the paper.
Bank of America and the Fed declined to comment to the Journal. Both could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Facebook extending bereavement leave to give employees more time to grieve, recover and will now provide paid family leave - COO
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)