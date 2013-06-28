版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 21:24 BJT

BofA taps Moelis banker as financial institutions group vice chairman

| NEW YORK, June 28

NEW YORK, June 28 Bank of America has tapped a Moelis & Company financial services investment banker as vice chairman of its global financial institutions group, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters that was sent to the bank's employees Friday morning.

John Binnie, who joined Moelis in 2009, will join Bank of America in the fall, according to the memo from Bill Egan, who heads the global financial institutions group.

During his 30-year investment banking career, Binnie has worked at Southgate Alternative Investment Strategies, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, according to the memo.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐