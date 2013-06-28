BofA taps Moelis banker as financial institutions group vice chairman

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
NEW YORK, June 28 Bank of America has tapped a Moelis & Company financial services investment banker as vice chairman of its global financial institutions group, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters that was sent to the bank's employees Friday morning.
John Binnie, who joined Moelis in 2009, will join Bank of America in the fall, according to the memo from Bill Egan, who heads the global financial institutions group.
During his 30-year investment banking career, Binnie has worked at Southgate Alternative Investment Strategies, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, according to the memo.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ