2012年 7月 13日

Appeals court says banks don't have to face ATM antitrust suit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 A U.S. appeals court ruled that several banks, including JP Morgan Chase & Co , Wells Fargo and Bank of America Corp do not have to face a civil antitrust lawsuit over ATM fees.

The opinion on Thursday came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and it affirmed a lower court's ruling.

