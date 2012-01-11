BofA names Killingback as Asia ex-Japan M&A head-memo

HONG KONG Jan 11 Bank of America
has named David Killingback as the head of mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) for Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
BofA, which is cutting about a fifth of its managing
directors across its Asia investment banking division, also
appointed Raj Balakrishnan and Asit Bhatia as the co-heads of
India investment banking.
Michael Cho, one of the co-heads of Asia-Pacific ex-Japan,
ex-Australia and India, is among the top bankers departing BofA
under the restructuring. Xiuping Zhang, the other co-head of
M&A, will continue to focus on China M&A, a person familiar with
the matter said.
A BofA spokesman confirmed the content of the memo.
