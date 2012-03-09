BofA names Koder Asia-Pacific president - source

HONG KONG, March 9 Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Friday announced that Matthew Koder will take up the role of president of Asia-Pacific business, a source at the bank told Reuters, with incumbent Brian Brille becoming chairman of the region.

Koder, whose hiring was announced in March last year, joined BofA from UBS AG and has overseen a major restructuring of the company's operations in Asia. Brille became president of the bank's business in the region in 2009.

BofA has pruned the ranks of its senior investment bankers in Asia, cutting 15 of its 75 Asia managing directors. Among the departures was managing director Michael Cho, a veteran Merrill Lynch Asia M&A banker.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the investment banking arm of Bank of America Corp.