UPDATE 2-Bank of America to pay fired whistleblower $930,000

* Fired employee must be reinstated - U.S. Labor Dept
* Bank of America says it will appeal
* Says "management style" was reason for dismissal
(Adds Bank of America saying it will appeal)
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) must reinstate a Countrywide whistle-blower fired
shortly after the two companies merged in 2008 and pay the
employee $930,000, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.
The employee, whose name was not given, led internal
investigations that found widespread fraud involving
Countrywide employees. Reporting fraud to Countrywide's
Employee Relations Department led to retaliation, the employee
told the Labor Department.
"It's clear from our investigation that Bank of America
used illegal retaliatory tactics against this employee,"
Occupational Safety and Health Administration Assistant
Secretary David Michaels said in a statement.
Bank of America disagreed. "We are disappointed with the
ruling and plan to exercise our option to challenge the order,"
spokeswoman Shirley Norton said by email.
"The bank's actions to dismiss were solely based on issues
with the employee's management style and in no way related to
the employee's complaints and the allegations made in the
complaint," she said.
Bank of America has had a rash of problems related to its
2008 purchase of Countrywide Financial Corp, a major subprime
lender accused of churning out loans to high-risk borrowers
with little effort to check their incomes or ability to repay.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank paid $2.5 billion
to buy Countrywide, but writedowns and legal costs have pushed
the estimated cost of that purchase to more than $30 billion.
The $930,000 payment to the dismissed employee includes
back wages, compensatory damages and attorney fees, the Labor
Department said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Andre Grenon and Tim
Dobbyn)