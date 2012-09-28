版本:
BofA settles Merrill Lynch lawsuit, to pay $2.43 bln

Sept 28 Bank of America said it settled a class action lawsuit with investors who purchased or held Bank of America securities at the time the company announced plans to acquire Merrill Lynch.

BofA will pay $2.43 billion, resulting in a litigation expense of $1.6 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

