BofA Asia debt capital markets head Malhotra leaves firm

BRIEF-Newell Brands finalizes Sistema acquisition and announces progress on strategic divestitures
HONG KONG, April 9 Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Asia debt capital markets head, Ashish Malhotra, has left the firm, a bank spokesman said on Tuesday.
Malhotra had been promoted last month to the role, where he was responsible for the bank's investment-grade and high-yield debt origination business across the region. He was with the bank since 2005 and was the head of debt syndication previously.
* Fairfax to make strategic investment in Westaim and to make significant portfolio investment through arena investors
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc- transaction valued at $200 million upfront