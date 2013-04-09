BofA Asia debt capital markets head Malhotra leaves firm

HONG KONG, April 9 Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Asia debt capital markets head, Ashish Malhotra, has left the firm, a bank spokesman said on Tuesday.

Malhotra had been promoted last month to the role, where he was responsible for the bank's investment-grade and high-yield debt origination business across the region. He was with the bank since 2005 and was the head of debt syndication previously.