Case challenging MBIA split in judge's hands

* BofA, SocGen sued to reverse MBIA split

* NY insurance dept defended its approval

* Banks say split unfair to them as policyholders

* Judge to rule in written decision, did not say when

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK, June 7 Arguments in a court case challenging MBIA Inc's 2009 restructuring ended on Thursday, leaving the decision of whether to annul the split in a judge's hands.

State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick, who presided over the case, will now decide whether New York insurance department approval of the split was proper.

The case was brought by Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale against MBIA, once the largest U.S. bond insurer, and the insurance department.

The banks claim they were harmed as policyholders when $5 billion was transferred out of the MBIA unit that insured risky mortgage debt into the new unit that guaranteed municipal bonds.

Kapnick did not say when she would rule. "It's an important decision," she said from the bench. "It would be nice if it was the only thing I had to do for the next six weeks."

The streamlined proceeding consisted of 12 days of arguments over four weeks, with no witnesses. It was not a trial, but rather what is known as an Article 78 proceeding appealing an agency's decision.

Lawyers for the banks, who ended their arguments Thursday, said approval was based on a rushed review and false and misleading information. They say the split violated state insurance law.

"MBIA's transformation was not fair or equitable to structured finance policyholders who bore all the risk," said attorney Robert Giuffra, who represents the banks.

MBIA and the insurance department argued the approval was rational, the standard for Article 78 cases. Their lawyers said the approval came after a year-long review in the midst of the worst financial crisis since the Depression.

MBIA lawyer Marc Kasowitz said the decision was critical to the interests of the state while also "providing for and taking care of the interests of policyholders, including these banks."

Kasowitz said "there is no way that the banks can uphold their very, very heavy burden of demonstrating that decision was arbitrary and capricious."

Last month, Kapnick said she wanted to hear from two witnesses: Eric Dinallo, the former state insurance superintendent, and Jack Buchmiller, an insurance department analyst. However, the judge decided to end the proceeding having heard from no witnesses.

Eighteen banks originally brought the case in 2009 against MBIA and the insurance department, including ABN Amro, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG. Since then, all but Bank of America and Societe Generale settled.

The case is ABN Amro Bank v Dinallo, No. 601846-2009, New York state Supreme Court, New York County.