AIG argues against $8.5 billion settlement with BofA

| NEW YORK, June 4
NEW YORK, June 4 American International Group
Inc argued on Tuesday that a proposed $8.5 billion
settlement between Bank of America Corp and investors in
Countrywide Financial Corp mortgage-backed securities was not
big enough.
The arguments came in the second day of a hearing before
Justice Barbara Kapnick in New York state court on whether to
approve the 2011 settlement.
Bank of America, which rescued Countrywide at the height of
the financial crisis in 2008, agreed in 2011 to settle with
investors who said Countrywide had misrepresented mortgages
underlying its securities.
A lawyer for AIG, one of a handful of entities objecting to
the deal, said the investors had first asked for $50 billion.
"Why did that number crater from fifty billion dollars down to
eight?" Daniel Reilly, of the law firm Reilly Pozner, asked in
his opening arguments on Tuesday.
Reilly also said that Bank of America had a strategic
relationship with BlackRock Inc, one of the investors
that supports the deal, and with Bank of New York Mellon Corp
, which is the trustee for 530 trusts holding the
securities in question.
Reilly said Kapnick will have to consider whether the
relationships are the reason "why the number craters" and why
institutional investors never "seriously considered" a lawsuit
against Bank of America. "This settlement amount is inadequate,"
he said.
Kathy Patrick, the lawyer who negotiated the settlement on
behalf of 22 institutional investors, defended the deal in her
opening statement, saying it was the largest in the history of
private litigation and nearly twice the $4.8 billion that
Countrywide was worth.
Patrick, of the law firm Gibbs & Bruns, represents
BlackRock, MetLife Inc, Allianz SE's Pacific
Investment Management Co (Pimco) and other investors.
Patrick said witnesses will testify that Bank of America
Chief Risk Officer Terry Laughlin warned bondholders during
negotiations that Bank of America could put Countrywide into
bankruptcy, leaving investors with a smaller chance of recovery.
"Mr. Laughlin told investors at the outset that they had
received clearance from the OCC to bankrupt Countrywide if that
was what was necessary to protect Bank of America," attorney
Patrick said. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is
the regulator for national banks.
Kent Smith of Pimco will be the first witness in the case,
testifying on Thursday after a recess on Wednesday.
Laughlin is expected to testify later in the proceeding.
A spokesman for Bank of America declined to comment on
Tuesday.
Derek Loeser, a lawyer representing the Federal Home Loan
Banks of Boston, Chicago and Indianapolis, which are also
objecting to the settlement, said it did not provide enough
money for the harm caused.
"The liability is so huge that it was one of the factors
that brought down the economy," Loeser, of Keller Rohrback, told
the judge in his opening.
Reilly, the lawyer for AIG, said the proceeding represented
the last phase of the 2008 financial crisis.
"You are making a determination as to whether the banks are
winners or the investors are," he told Kapnick.
On Monday, Matthew Ingber of law firm Mayer Brown,
representing Bank of New York Mellon Corp, said in his opening
statement that BNY Mellon agreed to the settlement because it
was "a win for all investors."
Kapnick has set aside the first two weeks of June to hear
the case, and it is then expected to resume in July. A ruling
could take months after the proceeding is over.
The case is In re: Bank of New York Mellon, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County No. 651786/2011.