Witness lifts veil on BofA settlement negotiations

| NEW YORK, June 6
NEW YORK, June 6 Mortgage bond investors got
"the best deal that was available" when they agreed to an $8.5
billion settlement with Bank of America Corp in 2012, an
executive who helped negotiate the deal said Thursday.
The proposed deal would compensate investors who bought
mortgage bonds issued by Countrywide Financial Inc, a unit of
Bank of America, after the bonds went bad in the financial
crisis.
Justice Barbara Kapnick is presiding over a hearing, which
began in state court in New York this week, to decide whether to
approve the deal.
While bolstering the case that the deal should be approved,
Tuesday's testimony from Pacific Investment Management Co's
(Pimco) Kent Smith provided a window into a difficult period for
Bank of America, whose shares fell sharply after it rescued
Countrywide in 2008.
Smith, Executive Vice President at Pimco and a member of the
committee that negotiated the deal, said it was in the best
interests of the investors and rejected the notion that the
committee capitulated.
"It's an outstanding deal," Smith said. "I don't feel it was
the bondholder group that caved. Bank of America did."
Smith also dismissed a suggestion made on Tuesday by a
lawyer for investors who object to the deal, who said the
committee agreed to a low number in part because BlackRock, one
of the committee members, has a relationship with Bank of
America.
He said the suggestion was a little ridiculous and
offensive, noting that BlackRock is Pimco's largest competitor.
Pimco is owned by Allianz SE.
THREAT OF COUNTRYWIDE BANKRUPTCY
Smith said the negotiations, which began in February 2011,
took place under a threat that Bank of America would simply put
Countrywide into bankruptcy if its exposure became too great.
Bank of America's chief risk officer, Terry Laughlin, told
the committee that the bank had approached its regulator, the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, about a bankruptcy
filing for Countrywide, Smith said.
Bank of America told the committee that, without its
support, Countrywide would soon exhaust its ability to pay,
Smith said.
Smith was the first witness to be called in the hearing,
which started on Monday and could run into July.
On Tuesday, a lawyer for American International Group
, which did not take part in the settlement, argued that
the settlement was too small. The lawyer, Dan Reilly, asked
during his opening statement why investors had first asked for
$50 billion then settled for $8.5 billion.
In his testimony on Thursday, Smith said negotiations were
testy to start with. At one point, Bank of America's Laughlin
threw a presentation back across the table at the investors.
At a meeting April 18, 2011, the committee demanded $12
billion, Smith said. Bank of America offered $4.8 billion.
Investors then countered with $11.7 billion, and Laughlin said
Bank of America's best offer would be $6.5 billion.
The investors soon made an "$8.5 billion take it or leave
it, fill or kill" offer, Smith said. Bank of America later asked
if they'd consider $7 billion. The committee said no. Then the
bank requested to pay over time. The committee again refused.
The group also refused to release the bank from claims for
securities fraud.
"It's my assessment we got the best deal that was
available," Smith said.
The settlement was made in June 2011 with 22 institutional
investors, including Pimco, BlackRock and Metlife Inc.
AIG and several Federal Home Loan banks have objected to the
deal, calling it inadequate. If approved, it would be binding on
them all.
The case is In re: Bank of New York Mellon, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County No. 651786/2011.