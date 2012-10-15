BofA names MENA investment banking co-heads -sources

| DUBAI
DUBAI Oct 15 Bank of America has
appointed co-heads for its corporate and investment banking
business in the Middle East and North Africa as part of a move
to integrate the two businesses in emerging markets, sources
familiar with the matter said.
The bank has appointed Wadih Boueiz, a veteran Merrill Lynch
banker, and Hakim Karoui, previously with Citigroup Inc,
to the new roles, the sources said on Monday, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the matter is not yet public.
Boueiz, based in London, will remain head of the sovereign
wealth fund business for the Middle East and North Africa along
with his new role, one of the sources said.
A spokeswoman for Bank of America in Dubai declined to
comment.