BofA to pay $3.6 bln to Fannie Mae to settle mortgage claims

* Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
Jan 7 Bank of America Corp said it reached a $3.6 billion settlement with Fannie Mae to resolve claims related to the sale and delivery of residential mortgage loans.
The bank said it has also entered into agreements with two parties to sell its around $306 billion residential mortgage servicing rights.
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock