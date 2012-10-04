版本:
New Issue- BofA Corp sells $1.75 bln in notes

Oct 4 Bank of America Corp on Thursday
sold $1.75 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning
manager for the sale.

BORROWER: BANK OF AMERICA 
 
AMT $1.75 BLN   COUPON 1.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/19/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.95    FIRST PAY   04/19/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 1.517 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/10/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 120 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

