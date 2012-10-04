New Issue- BofA Corp sells $1.75 bln in notes

Oct 4 Bank of America Corp on Thursday sold $1.75 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: BANK OF AMERICA AMT $1.75 BLN COUPON 1.5 PCT MATURITY 10/19/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.95 FIRST PAY 04/19/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.517 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/10/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A